Two Koreas to Connect DMZ Road Thursday

Photo : KBS News

South and North Korea will connect a road within the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) on Thursday as part of an inter-Korean military agreement aimed at easing border tensions.It is the first time for a road to be connected within the DMZ since the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed in 1953.A military official in Seoul said on Thursday that the two sides will connect the unpaved road at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.Under the military deal signed in September, the Koreas have removed landmines and explosives in the area and sought to connect the road to facilitate the planned joint excavation of Korean War remains.The joint excavation will take place from April through October next year.