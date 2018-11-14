Parliamentary Subcommittee to Begin Review of Next Year's Budget Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

A subcommittee of the parliamentary budget committee will launch a review of the budget bill for next year, with just ten days left until the legal deadline for the passage of the bill.The subcommittee will hold its first meeting on Thursday morning to begin a review in earnest to decide budget decreases and increases.The National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Account plans to complete the review by the subcommittee by early next week.The committee held a plenary session on Wednesday and referred the 470-trillion won budget bill to the subcommittee for fine-tuning.