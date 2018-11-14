'S. Korea to Consult Japan on Tokyo's Fund for Comfort Women Foundation'

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says South Korea is considering diverse options to follow up on its decision to disband a Japan-sponsored foundation for the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.Kang told reporters on Thursday that the Foreign Ministry needs to consult the Japanese government on how to handle the one billion yen provided by Japan for the foundation and other remaining funds.Regarding the possibility of returning the fund to Japan or donating it to support women's rights activities, Kang just said diverse options are likely to be discussed.The government is reportedly not considering returning the fund to Japan as Tokyo would consider the move as a termination of a 2015 deal between the two nations.When asked about Seoul's possible response to Japan's strong protest against disbanding the foundation, the minister said it is better not to overreact.