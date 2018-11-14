Pres. Moon's Approval Rating Slips to Record Low Level

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has slipped for the eighth consecutive week to stand at the lowest level since he took office.Pollster Real Meter surveyed one-thousand-505 adults nationwide between Monday and Wednesday and found that 52-and-a-half percent of respondents believe the president is doing a good job. That’s down by one-point-two percentage points from last week.Forty-two percent of the polled had negative assessments about Moon's performance, up two-point-six percentage points.The latest approval rating was point-four percentage point lower than the previous low of 52-point-nine percent posted in early September, shortly before Moon's third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang.Real Meter cited a deterioration in the economy as well as the controversy over the Gyeonggi Province governor’s wife as contributing factors to the rating.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.