Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

S. Korea Seeks Sanctions Exemption for Inter-Korean Railway Project

Write: 2018-11-22 13:17:24Update: 2018-11-22 16:52:36

S. Korea Seeks Sanctions Exemption for Inter-Korean Railway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says that South Korea is in discussions with the U.S. and the UN on how to exempt an inter-Korean railway project from international sanctions. 

A ministry official told reporters Thursday that the government will schedule an inter-Korean railway study in tandem with developments in those talks as well as discussions with the North.

The Koreas had agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony by early December but that schedule was delayed pending consultations between Seoul and Washington.
List

Editor's Pick