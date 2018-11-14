S. Korea Seeks Sanctions Exemption for Inter-Korean Railway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry says that South Korea is in discussions with the U.S. and the UN on how to exempt an inter-Korean railway project from international sanctions.A ministry official told reporters Thursday that the government will schedule an inter-Korean railway study in tandem with developments in those talks as well as discussions with the North.The Koreas had agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony by early December but that schedule was delayed pending consultations between Seoul and Washington.