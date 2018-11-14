Pastor Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment for Sexual Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has sentenced a pastor to 15 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting eight female members of his church on over 40 different occasions.On Thursday, the Seoul Central District Court also ordered Lee Jae-rock, the senior pastor of Manmin Central Church, to complete an 80-hour therapy program and prohibited him from working at any children or youth organizations for ten years after his release.The bench found Lee guilty on most accusations raised by prosecutors including using his authority to abuse his victims.