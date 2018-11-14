Gov't: Domestically Produced Romaine Lettuce Has No E. coli Risk

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has confirmed that there is no problem with lettuce produced and distributed domestically, following an outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce in the U.S.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Thursday that the nation has imported no romaine lettuce from the U.S. or Canada this year.An official said that romaine lettuce seeds were imported and cultivated in Korea but stressed that domestically produced romaine lettuce has no risk of E. coli contamination.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned consumers not to eat romaine lettuce on Tuesday, after an outbreak in the U.S. and Canada has made at least 50 people ill. Thirteen people have been hospitalized.