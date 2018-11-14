Pres. Office Downplays U.S. Remarks on Objective of Bilateral Working Group

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has downplayed Washington's latest comments that the recently-launched bilateral working group is meant to ensure they don't talk past each other or take an action the other side is unaware of.At a briefing Thursday, presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said Seoul considers U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks were intended to highlight the need to maintain cooperation between the two allies.Kim said by stressing that peace on the Korean Peninsula and the denuclearization of North Korea shouldn't lag behind the development in inter-Korean ties, Pompeo was likely suggesting improvement in U.S.-North Korea relations should also accelerate.At a media briefing in Washington Tuesday, Pompeo said the U.S. has made clear its position to South Korea, adding the U.S. wants to make sure that peace on the peninsula and the denuclearization of North Korea aren't lagging behind the improving inter-Korean relationship.