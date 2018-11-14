Income Disparity Reaches Widest Level in 11 Years

Photo : KBS News

Statistics Korea has released data indicating the country is experiencing its biggest income disparity in more than a decade.Nominal income of households in the lowest 20 percent income bracket stood at some one-point-32 million won in the third quarter, down seven percent from a year ago. Earned income dropped 22-point-six percent to a monthly average of 479-thousand won, while income from operating businesses decreased 13-point-four percent.By contrast, nominal income of top 20 percent households increased eight-point-eight percent to a monthly average of more than nine-point-seven million won.Each household in the top bracket has more than two employed people, up three-point-four percent, compared to a year earlier, leading to higher earnings.Income disparity between the two groups .The distribution ratio for disposable income, a key barometer of earnings equality, grew zero-point-34 times from a year ago to its widest gap since 2007.