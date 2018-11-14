Economy KOSPI Falls 0.32% Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost six-point-60 points, or point-32 percent Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-69-point-95.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-33 points, or point-48 percent, to close at 692-point-39.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-129-point-two won.