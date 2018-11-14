Koreas Connect Road within DMZ For 1st Time since Armistice

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: For the first time since the 1953 armistice was signed, South and North Korea have connected a road within the Demilitarized Zone. It's part of a broader inter-Korean military agreement aimed at easing tensions.Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The newly connected but unpaved road is at Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province. Located within the Demilitarized Zone, it measures 12 meters at its widest point and is about three kilometers long.The Defense Ministry in Seoul says connecting a road in Cheorwon is significant, because it sits at the very center of the Korean Peninsula.The ministry said it is also historically meaningful that the two Koreas plan to conduct joint excavation work for remains of soldiers killed at the fiercest battleground of the Korean War.Under the military deal signed on September 19th, the Koreas had agreed to connect the road to facilitate the planned joint excavation work.In line with the accord, the two Koreas removed mines and worked on connecting the road since last month. During the mine-removing efforts, nine sets of remains of soldiers have been found at Arrowhead Ridge on the southern side alone.The two sides plan to conclude efforts on removing mines and explosives by the end of this month. The joint excavation will take place from April through October next year.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.