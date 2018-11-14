Annual Exports Likely to Top Record $600 Bln This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Sung Yun-mo predicts the country's exports this year will top a record 600 billion dollars.Exports from January to October grew six-point-four percent year-on-year to stand at over 500 billion dollars, a pace the ministry says could lead to the 600 billion mark by the end of the year.Minister Sung is promising to boost policy support to raise export competitiveness and deal with difficulties such as the China-U.S. trade war and slow global economic recovery.Fiscal aid for trade insurance is set to be raised from 145 trillion won this year to 150 trillion next year. Government support will also expand for exports in high value-added sectors such as electric vehicles and new medicine.The government plans to set up a support task force for exports and investment, and to spend much of next year's more than 500 billion won budget allotted for export-related marketing support during the first half of the year.