Photo : YONHAP News

About 30 experts from South Korea, China, and Japan are in Seoul to look for ways to fight air pollution.South Korea's state-run National Institute of Environmental Research opened the two day forum Thursday.Exchanging research findings on regional air pollutants such as fine dust, nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxides is on the agenda.In addition to reviewing each country's list of air pollutants and emissions, the conference plans to review plans effective through 2022.