631 Scholars, Lawyers Urge Impeachment of Judges

Photo : YONHAP News

Legal scholars and lawyers are urging the National Assembly to impeach judges linked to a power abuse scandal.Kim Ho-cheol, chairman of the civic group Lawyers for a Democratic Society, and Professor Lim Ji-bong at Sogang University law school joined others and held a news conference outside parliament on Thursday.They called on the Assembly to introduce an impeachment motion and also swiftly legislate a law for the creation of a special court.They said that judges who actively took part in abusing their judicial rights and power still maintain their positions and are presiding over trials, adding this goes against justice.After the news conference, the participants delivered a letter to the Assembly speaker's office signed by 631 scholars and lawyers.