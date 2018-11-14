Taxi Drivers Hold Second Rally against Kakao Carpool

Photo : YONHAP News

Taxi drivers and industry representatives gathered in Seoul for another rally against the prospective launch of a mobile ride-sharing app.A special emergency committee consisting of four taxi business associations held signs and chanted in front of the National Assembly on Thursday in protest of Kakao Carpool, which would pair passengers and non-taxi licensed drivers during morning and evening rush hours.They demanded KakaoTalk, the carpool service operator, scrap the business, arguing it is threatening the livelihoods of a million taxi drivers and their families.They called on the parliament to pass a revision to the transportation service act to block the launch of carpool services.It is their second rally after around 70-thousand people gathered at Gwanghwamun Square last month.