Economic, Social and Labor Council Launched Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A social consultation body designed to discuss key labor concerns such as flexible working hours and pension reform launched Thursday.The highest decision-making committee of the Economic, Social and Labor Council held its inaugural meeting at the top office, attended by President Moon Jae-in and 17 appointed members.The committee legally consists of 18 members but launched amid a boycott by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, one of the two major umbrella labor organizations in the country.The council said that President Moon attended the first meeting to show his encouragement and support for the launch of the social dialogue agreed to by labor, management and government.During Thursday's meeting, the council agreed to install a subcommittee devoted to improving the flexible working hour system.