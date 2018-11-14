S. Korea, IAEA to Hold Regular High-Level Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official of the international nuclear watchdog will visit South Korea next week for a series of meetings on bilateral cooperation, including over North Korea’s nuclear program.Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said in a regular media briefing on Thursday that the seventh high-level policy discussion between South Korea and the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) will be held at the ministry on Monday.Massimo Aparo, IAEA Deputy Director-General and Head of the Department of Safeguards, will sit down with Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Kang Jeong-sik to discuss optimization and cooperation on safety measures and the watchdog’s response to the North, among other issues.Aparo is also expected to meet with Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.