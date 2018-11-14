Moon Emphasizes Cooperation on Labor Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for cooperation on issues among labor, management and the government.While attending the launch ceremony of the Economic, Social and Labor Council at the top office on Thursday, Moon said tripartite cooperation is necessary to create an inclusive nation where the economy grows strong and income bipolarization and unemployment issues are resolved.He said the three parties are all principal agents for reform and should seek reasonable alternatives via dialogue, compromise, concession and pain-sharing instead of fighting until their requirements are satisfied.The president regretted the absence of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which is refusing three-way dialogue in protest of the government’s bid to expand the flexible work hour system.He called on the umbrella union group to come to the negotiating table, praising its will for dialogue and sincerity in the past tripartite gatherings, and added it will add significant force to the labor community.