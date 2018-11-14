Moon Instructs Financial Assistance for Small Businesses

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has instructed his officials to come up with ways to help small business owners, including lowering credit card service fees and increasing financial assistance.Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom says he ordered expanded tax deductions for small businesses with the annual sales of a billion won or less.Earlier, Financial Services Commission Chairman Choi Jong-ku briefed the president about concerns that secondary loan providers significantly raise loan interest rates when key rates begin to rise.Moon ordered a strong crackdown on loan sharks and called for measures to mitigate debt burden among lower income groups.