Major Parties Agree to Review Pending Bills Every Day

South Korea's three major political parties are taking a step toward more harmonious politics at the National Assembly.Ruling Democratic Party policy chief Kim Tae-nyeon says his party, the Liberty Korea Party and the Bareunmirae Party have agreed to review pending bills every day until the end of the current session.Instructions related to the bills are to be delivered to the standing committees.Lawmakers are still deciding in what order to conduct the bipartisan bill reviews, but say they hope to end up passing as many measures as possible before the current session wraps up on December ninth.