Politics

Gov't to Reveal Detailed National Pension Reform Plan in Dec.

Write: 2018-11-22 18:38:35Update: 2018-11-22 18:49:58

Photo : KBS News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo told lawmakers Thursday the government will announce details of its planned pension system overhaul next month. 

He told lawmakers Thursday that his ministry is waiting for a special committee under the Economic, Social and Labor Council to set the general direction of the plan. 

Park says President Moon Jae-in is seeking a balance between the national pension fund’s sustainability and post-retirement income guarantee for the public. He added the president also wants the new pension reform plan to  faithfully reflect public opinion.
