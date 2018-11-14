Gov't to Reveal Detailed National Pension Reform Plan in Dec.

Photo : KBS News

Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo told lawmakers Thursday the government will announce details of its planned pension system overhaul next month.He told lawmakers Thursday that his ministry is waiting for a special committee under the Economic, Social and Labor Council to set the general direction of the plan.Park says President Moon Jae-in is seeking a balance between the national pension fund’s sustainability and post-retirement income guarantee for the public. He added the president also wants the new pension reform plan to faithfully reflect public opinion.