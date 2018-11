Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Noh Kyu-duk says South Korea and the United States need to discuss what he calls “small technical issues” before a joint study on connecting inter-Korean railways can take place.Noh says Washington has expressed support for the study, and that South Korea will exert utmost diplomatic efforts to make it happen in the near future.Some say supplying the materials necessary for the study may constitute a violation of the UN Security Council sanctions on the North.