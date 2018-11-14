Koreas Hold Meeting to Discuss Upgrading Communication Network

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea began a working-level meeting on Friday morning to discuss ways to upgrade their communication network.The meeting at the joint liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong was set to focus on cooperation in replacing the current copper cables set up for direct phone and other communication lines with fiber optic cables.According to the Unification Ministry, Chung Chang-rim, a senior communications ministry official, and his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-min, a senior official handling the North's communications affairs, each led a five-member delegation.The meeting was proposed by the North.