National Assembly to Hold Plenary Session to Handle 90 Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a plenary session at 10 a.m. Friday to handle 90 bills on which rival parties have no opposition to.The bills include a revision to require the construction of a public day care center at new apartment buildings with 500 households.The parliament planned to pass these bills last Thursday but the plenary session was not held due to confrontation between the rival parties.The parliamentary special committees on judicial reform and inter-Korean economic cooperation will also hold plenary sessions on Friday.