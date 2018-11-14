N. Korea Blasts US over 'Indiscriminate' Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media has strongly criticized the United States for enforcing "indiscriminate" and "inhumane" sanctions against the regime, saying that Washington is imposing sanctions even on toys and school supplies.The North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri said on Friday that the U.S. is fanatically enforcing indiscriminate sanctions against North Korea, shutting off the North's normal trade and economic exchanges.The article was posted on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which fell on Tuesday.The site posted a similar article the previous day, criticizing that ongoing sanctions by hostile forces against the regime are unprecedentedly diabolical and persistent in their intensity, duration and methods.