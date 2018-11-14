Fmr Supreme Court Justice Appears for Questioning over Judicial Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court justice Ko Young-han appeared for questioning on Friday as part of a probe into judicial power abuse by the top court.Ko arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office around 9:10 a.m.He headed the National Court Administration, the administrative body of the top court, from February 2016 to May last year, following his predecessor Park Byeong-dae who was also grilled earlier this week.Ko is accused of intervening in a bribery trial that involved an incumbent judge in 2016.He is also suspected of acquiring classified probe information through a judge to prevent the investigation into a scandal involving Jeong Un-ho, the head of a South Korean cosmetics brand, from expanding to judges.