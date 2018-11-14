S. Korea's Spy Agency: Inter-Korean Summit to be Held Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy agency says that inter-Korean summit talks will be held in the near future.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) reportedly presented the projection on Thursday during a plenary session of the parliamentary intelligence committee.According to Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, the NIS said South Korea takes the position the next inter-Korean summit will be held in the South as the previous summit was held in Pyongyang.The agency also said North Korea is continuing cyber attacks around the world and that South Korea is closely monitoring such movements.Regarding the Sakkanmol missile base in North Korea’s Hwanghae Province, the NIS said missile activities appear to be under way, without elaborating.