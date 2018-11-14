Proportion of Babies from Multicultural Families Hits Record High 5.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

The proportion of babies born from multicultural families in South Korea hit a record high of five-point-two percent last year.According to data by Statistics Korea on Friday, 18-thousand-440 babies were born from multicultural families last year.The figure represents a decrease of five-point-one percent from the previous year. However, because births overall have fallen by nearly 12 percent, it represents an increase in the proportion of multicultural births.Multicultural marriages were up by one percent last year to about 22-thousand, increasing to eight-point-three percent of all marriages.