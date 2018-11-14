UN Sanctions Exemption Likely for Inter-Korean Rail Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

A diplomatic source said Thursday the United Nations Security Council is likely to permit a limited sanctions exemption within a few days for a South-North rail inspection.The exemption would allow oil and other sanctioned products to be brought in to the North for the limited purpose of studying how major rail lines may eventually be connected with South Korean assistance.South Korea's government is in consultations on the matter with the UN Security Council's Sanctions Committee on North Korea.If the exemption is approved, on-site inspections of rail repair sites by joint Korean teams could begin as early as next week.