Prosecutors Grill Another Ex-NCA Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Prosecutors questioned former Supreme Court Justice Ko Young-han Friday in connection with allegations of judicial power abuse by the top court during the previous administration.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Ahead of entering the prosecutors’ office Friday, former Supreme Court Justice Ko Young-han apologized to the public and fellow judges for causing concern and expressed hope that the judiciary will swiftly regain the people's trust. He issued similar apologies back in August during his retirement ceremony.Ko headed the National Court Administration(NCA), the top court’s main administrative body, from February 2016 to May of last year. He's accused of intervening in a bribery trial that involved an incumbent judge in Busan in September 2016.He is also suspected of acquiring classified probe information through a judge in order to limit an investigation involving Jeong Un-ho, the head of a South Korean cosmetics brand.Prosecutors summoned Ko’s predecessor, Park Byeong-dae for a third time a day earlier, and are considering detaining him. He has flatly denied all allegations.All three former justices who headed the NCA when Yang Sung-tae was chief justice have now been questioned by prosecutors.Yang is now expected to face questioning himself. Prosecutors are likely to decide on when to summon Yang after concluding what to do with Park.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.