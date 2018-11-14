Prosecutors to Question Gyeonggi Governor Over Spate of Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors will question Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung this weekend. He's accused of abusing his authority and distributing false information.Lee is scheduled to appear as a suspect for questioning at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.The Gyeonggi governor is accused of abusing his power as Seongnam City mayor in 2012, by ordering city officials to forcibly commit his older brother into a mental institution.He's also accused of lying about a fine he was ordered to pay for misrepresenting himself as a prosecutor during the local elections this year and releasing false information about a development project during his time as mayor.Aside from the three allegations sent from the police, prosecutors plan to question Lee to determine whether he violated elections laws by denying his alleged affair with actress Kim Bu-seon.