Economy KOSPI Falls 0.60% Friday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 12-point-47 points, or point-60 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-57-point-48.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-33 points, or one-point-35 percent, to close at 683-point-06.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-five won.