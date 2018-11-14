Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

KOSPI Falls 0.60% Friday

Write: 2018-11-23 15:44:44Update: 2018-11-23 15:45:03

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 12-point-47 points, or point-60 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-57-point-48. 
 
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-33 points, or one-point-35 percent, to close at 683-point-06.
 
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-five won.
List

Editor's Pick