Economy
KOSPI Falls 0.60% Friday
Write: 2018-11-23 15:44:44 / Update: 2018-11-23 15:45:03
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 12-point-47 points, or point-60 percent Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-57-point-48.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-33 points, or one-point-35 percent, to close at 683-point-06.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-130-point-five won.
