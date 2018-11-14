National Assembly Approves Dozens of Bills

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly passed 90 bills Friday, after the opposition agreed to end a partisan boycott and resume normal activity.One of the approved measures imposes a mandatory government certification process on all day care centers in the country, public or private.Lawmakers also passed new regulations for pharmaceutical research and development, and a bill aiming to foster the country's traditional Korean medicine industry.Rival parties plan to hold another session before the end of the month to pass bills that reinforce punishment on drunk driving and aim to eradicate irregularities by private kindergartens.