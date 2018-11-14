Menu Content

Presidential Secretary Resigns After Drunk Driving

2018-11-23

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior presidential secretary has submitted his resignation after being caught for drunk driving.

Deputy Presidential Spokeswoman Ko Min-jung told reporters Friday Kim Jong-cheon, presidential secretary for protocol, was caught driving under the influence in the predawn hours of Friday morning.

He is accused of driving a 100-meter distance with a blood alcohol level of zero-point-12 percent, potentially high enough to have his license revoked.

President Moon Jae-in ordered Kim's resignation to be processed immediately after being briefed.
