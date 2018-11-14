KMA Forecasts Annual Average or Higher Temperatures This Winter Season

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run weather agency forecasts temperatures to stay within the annual average or inch up compared to previous years in the upcoming winter season.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Friday, it expects a weak high pressure system from Siberia and an El Nino-generated warm air from the southeast.It said mercury levels will fluctuate this winter due to an expansion of a continental anticyclone and cold air from the North Pole.The amount of precipitation will be similar to previous years, ranging between 16-point-six and 28-point-five millimeters in December, 19 to 28-point-six millimeters in January and 19-point-two and 41-point-four millimeters in February.Experts predict large amounts of snow along the west coast in December due to cold northwesterly winds.