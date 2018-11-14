KMA Forecasts Annual Average or Higher Temperatures This Winter Season

The state-run weather agency forecasts temperatures to stay within the annual average or inch up compared to previous years in the upcoming winter season.
The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said Friday, it expects a weak high pressure system from Siberia and an El Nino-generated warm air from the southeast.
It said mercury levels will fluctuate this winter due to an expansion of a continental anticyclone and cold air from the North Pole.
The amount of precipitation will be similar to previous years, ranging between 16-point-six and 28-point-five millimeters in December, 19 to 28-point-six millimeters in January and 19-point-two and 41-point-four millimeters in February.
Experts predict large amounts of snow along the west coast in December due to cold northwesterly winds.