Top Court to Rule on Mitsubishi Compensation Lawsuit

The Supreme Court will deliver its sentencing next Thursday in an appeals trial filed by female Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The case involves a compensation request against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from five plaintiffs, including 87-year-old victim Yang Geum-deuk.Yang and other young Korean girls were lured into forced labor at a Mitsubishi aircraft production plant in Nagoya, Japan in May 1944 at the end of the Pacific War.The victims filed a lawsuit in Japan against Mitsubishi and the Tokyo government in March 1999 demanding compensation, but they lost the case in a final ruling delivered by Japan's highest court in late 2008.They then filed another suit in South Korea in 2012. In the first trial, the court ordered the Japanese firm to pay a total of 680 million won to the five plaintiffs which breaks down to 150 million won each for four victims and 80 million won to a bereaved family member.The second trial in June 2015 also found Mitsubishi responsible for its illegal acts against humanity. The court said the firm lied to 13- and 14-year-old girls and put them through dangerous work at munitions factories in harsh conditions as part of efforts to assist the Japanese government's war of aggression.But the amount of compensation was modestly scaled back to a total of 560 million won.Following the ruling, Mitsubishi claimed that the Korean court holds no jurisdiction over the case and that compensation rights’ of forced labor victims no longer exist in accordance with the 1965 bilateral agreement.It then filed an appeal with Korea's Supreme Court.