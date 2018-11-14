S. Korean Interpol Chief Talks about Goals for His New Job

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly elected Interpol President Kim Jong-yang says building the competency of the weakest policing countries will be his top priority as world police chief.Kim, the first South Korean to lead the International Criminal Police Organization, talked about his prospective goals as Interpol chief upon arrival at Incheon International Airport on Friday.He said in order for the 194 Interpol members to cooperate in making the world a safer place, they need to have similar levels of police competence and forces.Another important task for Interpol, he said, is to respond to quickly advancing crimes and develop a state-of-the-art system to prevent crimes and track down criminals.Kim was elected to head the agency during its annual general assembly in Dubai on Wednesday, beating Russian rival Alexander Prokopchuk.Replacing Interpol's former chief Meng Hongwei of China, who disappeared in September, Kim will serve as world police chief for the remainder of the current mandate ending in 2020.Fifty-seven-year-old Kim had been serving as Interpol's acting president, and had also been the vice president representing Asia on its executive committee since 2015. Before that, he led South Korea's Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency.