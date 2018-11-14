Industry Ministry Details Plans on Inter-Korean Cooperation

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy says it plans to seek broad inter-Korean cooperation in areas, including industry, resource and energy once conditions are met.The ministry revealed its plans on Friday before the National Assembly’s special committee on inter-Korean economic cooperation.It ensured that full-fledged economic cooperation with the North will be pursued after international sanctions are eased or lifted following North Korea’s denuclearization, but added it will still make advance efforts faithfully for smooth cooperation later.The ministry said it will seek step-by-step industrial cooperation with the North by taking into account the two Koreas’ demands for cooperation, disparity in their industrial advancement and the potential of cooperation in each industry.As to the stalled Gaeseong Industrial Complex, the ministry said if the operation of the inter-Korean industrial park is resumed, it will help South Korean firms restart production there, including with the supply of electricity.It also said it will talk with related ministries to come up with detailed inter-Korean cooperation plans on joint special industrial zones.