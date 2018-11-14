CO2 Concentration Hits Record High in 2017

The concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the main culprit of global warming, has reached a record high.In a recent annual report, the World Meteorological Organization said the level of CO2 reached 405-point-five parts per million(ppm) last year, up by two-point-two ppm from a year earlier.The figure is on par with average annual growth of greenhouses gases over the past ten years and has jumped by around 46 percent from preindustrial levels.South Korea’s carbon dioxide concentration rose two-point-three ppm from 2016 to 412-point-2 ppm last year, and has risen more quickly than the world average over the past decade at an annual rate of two-point-four ppm.