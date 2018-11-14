Two Koreas Agree to Cooperate on Faster Communication Network

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea have agreed to actively cooperate on upgrading their communication network.Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the agreement was reached Friday during a working-level meeting at the joint liaison office in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong.The ministry said both sides shared the view that their direct phone lines, currently built with copper cables, need to be switched out for faster fiber optic cables, adding they will continue to discuss the issue in further detail.The South Korean government plans to move forward with related talks and work with the North, but in a way that does not violate international sanctions on the regime.Proposed by the North, the meeting was attended by a five-member delegation from each side. South Korea was represented by Chung Chang-rim, a senior communications ministry official while the North was represented by Ri Yong-min, a senior official handling communications affairs.