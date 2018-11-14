S. Korea's FM Emphasizes Romania's Role for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has emphasized Romania’s role for peace-building efforts for the Korean Peninsula.In a meeting with her Romanian counterpart, Teodor-Viorel Melescanu, in Seoul on Friday, Kang said Romania’s leadership as the chair of the European Union next year is important, given South Korea’s diplomatic efforts for complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the peninsula.Melescanu showed keen interest in peninsula issues, saying he had related discussions with U.S. officials in the past.He said he wants to search for practical ways to assist progress on the current situation since it is an important issue not only for South Korea and the region but also the entire world.During the meeting, the two ministers also agreed to work together to expand bilateral trade based on the South Korea-EU free trade deal and draft detailed plans for major joint projects, including building infrastructure and modernizing nuclear plants in Romania.