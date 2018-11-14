Unification Minister Expects Inter-Korean Railway Study to Begin Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon says he expects the two Koreas will launch joint research on an inter-Korean railway project as early as this month.Cho shared his expectations with the National Assembly’s special committee on inter-Korean economic cooperation on Friday.He said the railway study will be launched sooner or later, but both South and North Korea still need to coordinate on the details of a schedule. He said the United States is not opposed to the study itself, however, it hopes to hold talk with South Korea regarding the matter considering diverse voices in Washington.Regarding Seoul’s recent request to the United Nations to exempt inter-Korean railway and road projects from international sanctions, Cho said a decision is expected soon and he thinks it will be a positive one.The minister also addressed speculations that the Gaeseong Industrial Complex is too dilapidated to be restarted anytime soon.He explained North Korea has been managing the industrial park at the minimum level but it could be worse, adding it should be able to resume with a certain amount of renovations.