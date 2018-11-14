Top Office: Decision on Moon-Trump Summit to Be Made Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says whether it holds a summit with Washington on the sidelines of the upcoming meeting of the Group of 20 in Buenos Aires will likely be decided after President Moon Jae-in arrives in Argentina.A senior official of the South Korean presidential office told reporters on Friday that there is difficulty arranging a sit-down between Moon and U.S President Donald Trump due to Trump’s short stay in the Latin American country.The official stressed both sides are trying to coordinate schedules to make a summit happen.Pointing out that such last-minute decisions are not unusual, the official reminded that details about Moon’s recent meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were not finalized until after Moon arrived at the summit venues.The official said once Moon and Trump are confirmed to meet in Argentina, it will be a good opportunity for both sides to exchange expectations about a planned second North Korea-U.S. summit or South Korea's mediating role.Moon will arrive in Argentina next Thursday on the second leg of a three-nation trip that will also take him to the Czech Republic and New Zealand.