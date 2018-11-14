Menu Content

N. Korean Vice FM Meets with Russian Envoys in Pyongyang

Write: 2018-11-23 18:43:59Update: 2018-11-23 18:56:14

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean diplomat handling denuclearization negotiations with the United States has met with Russian envoys in Pyongyang this week to discuss Korean Peninsula-related issues. 

The Russian Embassy in the North revealed in a Facebook post on Friday that Russian Ambassador Alexander Matsegora met with North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui on Thursday and exchanged opinions on the North Korea-U.S. dialogue process. 

They were said to have shared the view that it is necessary to resolve existing problems based on a “phased and synchronized approach.” 

According to the embassy, the meeting was held in a “friendly and open atmosphere” and was also attended by Anton Khlopkov, director of the Russian Center for Energy and Security Studies.
