Governor Appears for Questioning on Spate of Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung appeared for questioning on Saturday as a suspect related to charges of abusing his authority and distributing false information.Arriving at the Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office at 10 a.m., Lee said it was his sister-in-law that committed his older brother, her husband, to a mental institution.He said he only called for a review of legal procedures that can be taken to prevent a mental illness patient's abnormal behavior from inflicting damage on citizens and public officials.He apologized for causing concern to the citizens of Gyeonggi Province and argued that he must shed light on the truth after the unfair attacks he has been victim of.He said he appeared for questioning on the weekend so his daily work as a governor won't be affected.Prosecutors plan to grill the governor first on three allegations, one of which concerns the forced hospitalization of his brother.He is also accused of lying about a fine he was ordered to pay for misrepresenting himself as a prosecutor during the local elections this year and releasing false information about a development project during his time as mayor.Police requested his indictment on the three charges when handing the case to the prosecution.Lee denies all charges, accusing the police probe of being politically motivated.