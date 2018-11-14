Ruling Party, Gov't to Announce Alternative to Military Service This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party and the government held a closed-door defense policy consultation on Friday and examined progress in key measures pushed by the Defense Ministry.During the meeting attended by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, the two sides agreed to announce a government plan within the year on introducing alternatives to the nation's mandatory military service and also pass related laws in parliament by the first half of next year.The ruling party and government also agreed to come up with different terminology to replace the phrase "conscientious objectors" considering negative public opinion of the term.Speaking in parliament last week, Minister Jeong vowed to draft a reasonable alternative to mandatory military service based on the situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as a UN recommendation.The United Nations had advised that the length of alternative services should not be any longer than one-point-five times that of the military service period.During the Friday talks, the two sides agreed to continue strengthening the nation's military despite the recent improvement in relations on the Korean Peninsula.They also agreed to cooperate to ensure that next year's defense budget is approved without any revisions.