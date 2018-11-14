'1987' Wins Best Film at Blue Dragon Awards

'1987: When The Day Comes' won the best film award at the 39th Blue Dragon Awards held in Seoul on Friday.Directed by Jang Joon-hwan, ‘1987: When The Day Comes’ tells the story of the June Democratic Uprising. Kim Yoon-seok also took home the best actor award for his role in the movie.Han Ji-min won the best actress award for her lead role in 'Miss Baek.'Director Yoon Jong-bin won best director for his film 'The Spy Gone North.'The late Kim Joo-hyuk won the best supporting actor award for his role in 'Believer,' while 18-year-old Kim Hyang-gi of 'Along with the God: The Last 49 Days' took home the best supporting actress award.The Blue Dragon Awards is one of Korea's three major awards for domestic films along with the Daejong Film Awards and the Baeksang Arts Awards.