Northernmost East Coast Observatory to Get New Look

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Observatory in Goseong, Gangwon Province will soon get a new observation tower and a restaurant serving North Korean cuisine.The county of Goseong said Saturday the newly built Goseong Unification Observation Tower that will stand on the left of the existing observatory building will be unveiled to the public in mid-December in a ceremony marking its completion.The new three-story tower is more than 20 meters taller than the existing one at a height of 34 meters.The first floor of the building will house shops and cafes. Public relations and educational halls will be situated on the second floor and the third floor will be used as the observation deck.The existing building will be transformed into a North Korean-themed restaurant.The Goseong Unification Observatory broke ground in July 1983 and was opened the following February.Nearly 30 million tourists have since visited the site in the hope of getting a closer look at North Korea across the border.A county official said the new tower will offer a better view of the North and expressed hope that it will serve to boost local tourism in the border area.