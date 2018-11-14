Fire at KT Building Causes Network Blackout in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at a building in central Seoul used by South Korea's second largest mobile carrier on Saturday, paralyzing the network in the region.Fire authorities said that the fire brokeout at around 11:12 a.m. at the KT Corporation building located in Seoul’s Ahyeon district.The fire reportedly started in the basement of the building, where the company's communications equipment is located.Authorities said the fire was put out completely at around 9:30 p.m., about ten hours after the first report was made.No casualties have been reported, but the blaze caused KT's fixed-lined services, mobile and Internet networks, as well as Internet Protocol TV services to go down in central and western Seoul and parts of Goyang City in Gyeonggi Province.The operations of coffee shops, convenience stores and restaurants in the areas were also disrupted as the fire paralyzed their credit card payment systems that use KT's communications networks.KT said that as of 9 a.m. Sunday, it has recovered 60 percent of mobile phone services, 70 percent of Internet services including the credit card payment system, and 50 percent of Internet services for companies.Fire authorities said it will likely take at least one week to fully normalize the system.