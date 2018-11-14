Son Heung-min Scores First Goal of Season

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean striker Son Heung-min of the Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League has scored his first league goal of the season.In a match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, Son scored the team's third goal in the second half. With the Spurs leading 2-0, Son scored a fantastic solo goal in the 54th minute. Tottenham won the game 3-1.This was Son's first English Premier League goal of the 2018-19 season after playing eight matches. Including other competitions, this was his third goal of the season. It was also Son's 50th goal since joining the club.